MONTGOMERY,
Doris Elizabeth (Betty):
Suddenly, after a short illness, at Edith Cavell Lifecare, in her 94th year. Loved mother of Roy, and Michael. Loved grandmother of Jack, Maeve, and Otto. Beloved sister of Barbara, Evelyn (deceased), Reg (deceased), and Jim (deceased). Cherished aunt of Geoffrey, Andrew, Tim, and Stephen. Special thanks to the team at Edith Cavell who gave Betty such great care over the past 7 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated. Messages to the Montgomery Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019