Doris MONTGOMERY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris MONTGOMERY.
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Death Notice

MONTGOMERY,
Doris Elizabeth (Betty):
Suddenly, after a short illness, at Edith Cavell Lifecare, in her 94th year. Loved mother of Roy, and Michael. Loved grandmother of Jack, Maeve, and Otto. Beloved sister of Barbara, Evelyn (deceased), Reg (deceased), and Jim (deceased). Cherished aunt of Geoffrey, Andrew, Tim, and Stephen. Special thanks to the team at Edith Cavell who gave Betty such great care over the past 7 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated. Messages to the Montgomery Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.