McCLINTOCK,
Doris May (nee Erickson):
On August 2, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Lorrene, and Julie and Mark George, loving Gran of Connor; Nieka, and Christopher, loved sister of the late Fay, Murray, and Rodger, and much loved by her extended family and friends. Doris' family would like to thank all those who have helped to love and care for her. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Doris McClintock, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch City Mission would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Doris will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, August 7, at 10.00am, followed by interment in Waimairi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2019