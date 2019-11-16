Doris LEAHY

LEAHY, Doris Irene:
Peacefully, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital, in her 99th year. Wife of the late Pat Leahy. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Maureen and the late Gary Bagot, and Denise and the late Russell Kennelly. Loved grandmother of Leissa, Craig, Mark, Dean, and Glenn. Loved great-grandmother of Olivia, Emma, Ben, Thomas, Sam, Jackson, Poppy, and Charlie. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Burwood and Nurse Maude Hospitals for their love and care of mum. Messages may be addressed to the Leahy family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Doris' wishes a private cremation has taken place.

Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019
