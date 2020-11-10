Doris HOLIBAR

Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Death Notice

HOLIBAR,
Doris Patricia (Dot):
On November 6, 2020, peacefully at Karadean, Oxford, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lesley and Brent, and mother of Michael.
"Always in our hearts"
Special thanks to the carers and nurses at Karadean for the wonderful care given to Dot. Messages to The Holibar Family, PO Box 8223, Christchurch 8044. You are invited to join with the family at our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.30am to share memories of Dot.

Published in The Press on Nov. 10, 2020
