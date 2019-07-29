DUNCAN, Doris Janet
(nee Tennant):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan. Much loved by Liane, Ross, David and Gillian (step-children), Carolyn Stack (niece), Michael and Sheila Duncan (nephew), Kevin and Colleen, Roger and Joy, and Garth Rasmussen (cousins) and close friend Jeremy Hunt. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Duncan Family c/o PO Box 16825, Christchurch 8441. A Service will be held in Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, July 31, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2019