DICKINSON, Doris Mildred:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on September 7, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Merv Dickinson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken and Sharon, Jenny and Graham, Sue and the late Ian, Trudy and Kerry. Loved Nana of Hope, Timothy, Emily, Scott, Megan, Shari, Sharlene, Sarah, Joseph and Grace, and a cherished Great-Nana. Messages to: The Dickinson Family, PO Box 24, Rakaia 7710. A service to celebrate Doris' life will be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, 35 Elizabeth Avenue, Rakaia, on Friday, September 13, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 11, 2019