BRADING, Doris Mabel:
In her 90th year, peacefully on August 10, 2020, in Auckland surrounded in love by her family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate for 65 years of Keith (deceased). A much loved mother of Quentin (deceased) and Lorraine (Christchurch), and Shelley and Paul Quinlivan (Auckland). Very special Grandma to Canaan, Farleigh, Courtney, Joel, Trelawne and their partners. Great-Gran to Seth, Roarke, Harper, Eden, Finley, Xavier and Paloma.
We all know that you are now where you want to be, reunited with Dad and Quentin and safe in God's hand Mum. Arohanui.
A service to celebrate Doris's life will be held at the Majestic Church, corner Durham and Wilmer Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, October 5, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3, 2020