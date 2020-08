BRADING, Doris Mabel:In her 90th year, peacefully on August 10, 2020, in Auckland, surrounded in love by her family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate for 65 years of Keith (deceased). A much loved mother of Quentin (deceased) and Lorraine (Christchurch), and Shelley and Paul Quinlivan (Auckland). Very special Grandma to Canaan, Farleigh, Courtney, Joel, Trelawne and their partners. Great-Gran to Seth, Roarke, Harper, Eden, Finley, Xavier and Paloma. Thanks to Marion, a very special caregiver of several years who made mum's life much easier and to the wonderful staff at Longford Park Retirement Village, and the residents who were her friends. A service to celebrate Doris' life will be held in Auckland and another in Christchurch. Details will be confirmed at a later date.We all know that you arenow where you want to be, reunited with Dad and Quentin and safe in God's hand Mum. Arohanui.