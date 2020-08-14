Doris BRADING

  • "So sorry to hear of the passing of Doris, she was a lovely..."
    - Rob & Karynn McNicol
  • "Lorraine and family sorry to read the sad news of your..."
  • "Sending heartfelt sympathies to all of the family. Aunty..."
    - Raeonie Ellery
  • "Sending my heartfelt sympathies to all of the family. Aunty..."
    - Raeonie Ellery
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Death Notice

BRADING, Doris Mabel:
In her 90th year, peacefully on August 10, 2020, in Auckland, surrounded in love by her family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate for 65 years of Keith (deceased). A much loved mother of Quentin (deceased) and Lorraine (Christchurch), and Shelley and Paul Quinlivan (Auckland). Very special Grandma to Canaan, Farleigh, Courtney, Joel, Trelawne and their partners. Great-Gran to Seth, Roarke, Harper, Eden, Finley, Xavier and Paloma. Thanks to Marion, a very special caregiver of several years who made mum's life much easier and to the wonderful staff at Longford Park Retirement Village, and the residents who were her friends. A service to celebrate Doris' life will be held in Auckland and another in Christchurch. Details will be confirmed at a later date.
We all know that you are
now where you want to be, reunited with Dad and Quentin and safe in God's hand Mum. Arohanui.

Published in The Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020
