TAPP,
Doreen Joyce (Joyce):
On Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Springlands Lifestyle Village, Blenheim. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Basil, loved mother of the late Barry. Loved grandmother of Steven, Michael, and Peter, and great-grandmother of Cruz and Hunter. Messages may be sent to 18 Lionel Street, Avonside, Christchurch 8061, or emailed to
[email protected]
At Joyce's request, a private cremation has taken place. To celebrate Joyce's life, her family plan to have a memorial service at a later date, to be advised.

Published in The Press on Sept. 1, 2020
