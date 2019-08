STILES, Doreen Audrey:On August 26, 2019, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Edith Cavell Rest Home, Sumner; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell, loved mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Cathy, Mark and Emma, Lynne and Stephen Koster, and Alana and Grant Herron. A much loved Nana of Lee and Amanda; Leana, John, and Joshua; Aliese, Daniel, Michael, Jacob, and Reuben; Caleb and Levi, and her 13 great- grandchildren. Loved sister-in-law of John Hepworth and the late Nola, and a loved aunty of Adrienne. Special thanks to all the staff at Edith Cavell for their wonderful care of Doreen. Messages to the Stiles family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, August 30, at 1.00pm. Private committal thereafter.