STILES, Doreen Audrey:
On August 26, 2019, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Edith Cavell Rest Home, Sumner; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell, loved mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Cathy, Mark and Emma, Lynne and Stephen Koster, and Alana and Grant Herron. A much loved Nana of Lee and Amanda; Leana, John, and Joshua; Aliese, Daniel, Michael, Jacob, and Reuben; Caleb and Levi, and her 13 great- grandchildren. Loved sister-in-law of John Hepworth and the late Nola, and a loved aunty of Adrienne. Special thanks to all the staff at Edith Cavell for their wonderful care of Doreen. Messages to the Stiles family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, August 30, at 1.00pm. Private committal thereafter.
Published in The Press from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019