SMITH, Doreen Mary:

On May 21, 2020, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice; in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Reece, very much loved, adored and precious Mum and mother-in-law of Delwyn and Glen, Darryl (Melbourne), Sandy and John, and dear mother-in-law of John. Treasured Nana and great-Nana of Benn and Amy, William and Holly, Sam and Tori, and Honor and Everly.

An extra special lady who always put her family first.

"You will be in our hearts

and thoughts forever".

Many thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion to Doreen and our family. Messages may be sent to 2 Queen Street, Oxford, Nth Canterbury 7430. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial gathering for Doreen will be held at a later date.





