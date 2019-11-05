Doreen ROGERS

Guest Book
  • "Shirley, Adrienne and families. Sending love and hugs to..."
Service Information
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033416117
Death Notice

ROGERS, Doreen Lovering:
Passed peacefully at St Albans Retirement Village on November 1, 2019, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Alan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Shirley and Brian, and Adrienne and Neil. Adored Grannan of Sarah and Glen, and James, and GG of Isla and Sienna. Much loved Auntie to all her nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of St Albans Retirement Village for their exceptional care and support. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Doreen's life will be held in our Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Rd, Wigram, on Wednesday, November 6, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.