ROGERS, Doreen Lovering:
Passed peacefully at St Albans Retirement Village on November 1, 2019, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Alan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Shirley and Brian, and Adrienne and Neil. Adored Grannan of Sarah and Glen, and James, and GG of Isla and Sienna. Much loved Auntie to all her nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of St Albans Retirement Village for their exceptional care and support. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Doreen's life will be held in our Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Rd, Wigram, on Wednesday, November 6, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 5, 2019