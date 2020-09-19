Doreen RICKETTS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen RICKETTS.
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

RICKETTS, Doreen (Gran)
(née Stratford):
Passed away peacefully at Bethsaida Retirement Village, Blenheim, on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Ricketts. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Phillip and Lyn, and Wendy. Loved Gran of Hayden, Bryce, Thomas, Craig, Jeff and Lyndsay. Loved Great-Gran of her eight great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Bethsaida Retirement Village for their care and compassion. A family celebration of Doreen's life has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.