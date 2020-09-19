RICKETTS, Doreen (Gran)
(née Stratford):
Passed away peacefully at Bethsaida Retirement Village, Blenheim, on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Ricketts. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Phillip and Lyn, and Wendy. Loved Gran of Hayden, Bryce, Thomas, Craig, Jeff and Lyndsay. Loved Great-Gran of her eight great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Bethsaida Retirement Village for their care and compassion. A family celebration of Doreen's life has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020