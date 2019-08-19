Dr Doreen PAE

PAE, Dr Doreen Galloway:
Passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, aged 75 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kirsty and Steven McGregor, and Andrew and Te Awhina O'Hara; beloved grandmother of Emera, Jamie, Ahrlyn, Caitlin, and Isla. The family would like to thank the staff at Chatswood Retirement Home for the care shown to Doreen. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Doreen Pae, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association of New Zealand would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service in celebration of Doreen's life will be held in St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, 347 Papanui Road (entrance off Normans Road), Strowan, on Saturday, August 24, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2019
