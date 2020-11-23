Doreen MITCHEL

Guest Book
  • "Fond memories of Dear Doreen. Rest peacefully Doreen...."
    - Dick and Marlene James
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road
Death Notice

MITCHELL, Doreen:
Passed away peacefully at Annaliese Haven Kaiapoi, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Neil. Dearly loved mother of Troy, Dean, and Todd. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ted and Lillian, Gail and Wayne, Lorraine and Richard, and Denise. Will be sadly missed by Dawn and Reg and the extended family and friends. Special thanks to the Kay Buchan Medical Centre, Respiratory Ward at Christchurch Hospital, and Annaliese Haven Rest Home for all their loving care of Doreen. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2020
