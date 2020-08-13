Doreen LEWIS

Guest Book
  • "I wonderful person to have in our world. Thank you Doreen..."
    - Mark Rogatski
  • "We remember both Doreen and Dave with great fondness, and..."
    - Kay & Mike Lindroos
  • "Our deepest sympathy to the family. Doreen was a great..."
    - Fay Hodge
  • "It has been our great pleasure to be neighbourhood..."
    - Robyn Prinsep
  • "Dear Brent and Sue. And your family.. Your Mum will..."
    - Carol Stevens
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Barnabas Anglican Church
Fendalton Road
Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

LEWIS,
Doreen Martha (nee Olsen):
On August 8, 2020, aged 93 years; peacefully surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Doreen's life will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Fendalton Road, Christchurch, This Day (Thursday), at 1.30pm. We are sorry to advise that due to Covid Level 2 restrictions, the service is now restricted to family only. The following is a link, if you are not attending and wish to watch Doreen's service live, https://youtu.be/m99IQB11Mmc
Published in The Press on Aug. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.