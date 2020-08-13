LEWIS,
Doreen Martha (nee Olsen):
On August 8, 2020, aged 93 years; peacefully surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Doreen's life will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Fendalton Road, Christchurch, This Day (Thursday), at 1.30pm. We are sorry to advise that due to Covid Level 2 restrictions, the service is now restricted to family only. The following is a link, if you are not attending and wish to watch Doreen's service live, https://youtu.be/m99IQB11Mmc
Published in The Press on Aug. 13, 2020