LEWIS,

Doreen Martha (née Olsen):

On August 8, 2020, aged 93 years; peacefully surrounded by her loving family. A dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late David. A loving and proud mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Liz, Brent and Sue, Angela and Greg, Howard, Matthew and Pam, Chris and Diane, Andrew and Geraldine. An extremely proud grandmother of 20 grandchildren, Benjamin and Vicky, Hamish and Catherine, Annabelle and Gareth; Rachel and Mike, Michael and Krystina, Jonathan and Erika; Charlotte and Jonathan, Vanessa, Melissa and AJ, Rebecca, Jonathan and Amber; Georgina and Danny, Tom, David and Kate; Harrison, Jaeger, Courtenay, and Jessica; Ollie, and Isla-May. An extremely loving great-Nana of 20 great-grandchildren, Hugo, Max, Zara, Arabella; Zac, Charlie and Millie; Greta and Mitchell, Henry and Charlie, Huxley and Adie; Joshua, Emily, Hunter and Hannah; Cooper, Paahi and Theo.

A loving woman who will always be remembered for her love, generosity and graciousness.

A special thanks to all the supportive medical teams. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance can be made at the service. A Celebration of Doreen's life will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Fendalton Road, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 13, at 1.30pm.



