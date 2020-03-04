LECKIE, Doreen Dorothy:
On February 28, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell (dec) and Raewyn (Alexandra), Vivienne (Viv) and Al, Murray and Cherie, Brendon and Chrissy (West Coast). Much loved Gran/Nana of all her grand and great-grandchildren. Doreen was a much-loved sister and sister-in-law and Aunty. A special thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude Home Care for their love and care of Doreen for the past 10 years and also the Staff of Ward 26 at Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to the Leckie family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Doreen's request a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 4, 2020