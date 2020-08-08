Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 p.m. All Souls Anglican Church Corner of Church Lane and Papanui Road Merivale View Map Death Notice



On August 6, 2020, at Burlington Care Centre, Christchurch, courageous right to the end, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernie and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay (dec), and Rosa (Camden, NSW), Catherine and Neville Crooks, Alison and Dennis Finnigan (Hamilton), Gillian and Stephen Condon (Toronto NSW), loved nana of Gary and Magdalene, Keira and Sophia, Bronagh and Shaun, Anita, Emily and Taylor, and Laura, and loving great-nanny of Titan, Marley and Mana.

Will be greatly missed by all

Rest In Peace

Special thanks to Dr John Peebles, and staff at Alpine View and Burlington Care Centre for their loving care and attention. Messages may be addressed to the Jenkins Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Christchurch City Mission would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/dmjenkins06/08 A funeral service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held at All Souls Anglican Church, Corner of Church Lane and Papanui Road, Merivale, Christchurch, on Monday, August 10, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







