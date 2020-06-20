FRASER, Doreen Elizabeth:
Peacefully at Annaliese Haven Resthome on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ivan and Raewyn, Raylene and Allan Youngman, and Dean and Linda. Loved nana and nana D of Sarah, Stu, Quinn, and Ruby, Tim and Roxy, and Angus and Jessie. Gran of Dale, Ashley, and Brandon. Daughter of the late Bill and Alice Plaskett. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Rosie and the late Owen Plaskett, and the late Joyce and Ken Winter. A much loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr Alex Skingle for his on going compassionate care, and the loving care given to mum for the last 2 years at Annaliese Haven Resthome. In accordance with Doreen's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Fraser family c/- P O Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020