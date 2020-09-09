Doreen EVANS

Guest Book
  • "I have so many fond memories of Aunty Doreen, she will live..."
    - Cath Henderson
  • "Sincerest condolences to all Doreen's family."
    - Bryan Reid
  • "Love and miss you mum, you will be forever in my heart xxx"
    - Karen Hughes
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

EVANS,
Doreen Mavis (nee Pearce):
Passed away peacefully in her 91st year, on September 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Cyril (deceased), treasured mother of Barry, Gordon, Peter, Kevin, Karen, Patricia, Stephen, Julianne, Mickaele, and their respective partners, loving and deeply loved grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
"At rest with her beloved Cyril. She will be deeply missed by her large extended family".
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Doreen Evans c/- PO Box 3341, Richmond, Nelson 7050. The Funeral Service for Doreen will be held in Our Lady of Victories Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, on Friday, September 11, at 1.30pm, with burial to follow at Avonhead Park Cemetery. Please note the Ministry of Health current restrictions of 100 attendees will apply.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.