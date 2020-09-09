EVANS,
Doreen Mavis (nee Pearce):
Passed away peacefully in her 91st year, on September 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Cyril (deceased), treasured mother of Barry, Gordon, Peter, Kevin, Karen, Patricia, Stephen, Julianne, Mickaele, and their respective partners, loving and deeply loved grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
"At rest with her beloved Cyril. She will be deeply missed by her large extended family".
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Doreen Evans c/- PO Box 3341, Richmond, Nelson 7050. The Funeral Service for Doreen will be held in Our Lady of Victories Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, on Friday, September 11, at 1.30pm, with burial to follow at Avonhead Park Cemetery. Please note the Ministry of Health current restrictions of 100 attendees will apply.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2020