BURT, Doreen:
Passed away peacefully March 26, 2020, aged 97, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village. Loved wife of the late Andrew Kennedy Burt. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and the late Geoff Myles, Graham and Irene and John. Loved Grandmother of Natalie, Kate and Fiona Myles and partners and Sarah and Grace Burt. Loved great-grandmother of Greta, who made her laugh a lot even if is was only via video. There will be no funeral service due to these difficult times.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020