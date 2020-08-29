Doreen BLAIR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen BLAIR.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

BLAIR, Doreen Winifred:
On August 28, 2020, peacefully at WesleyCare, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie, dearly beloved mother and mother-in-law of Roger and Pam, Rennie and Jeanly, Jane and Tony Harrow, and Annette Blair, cherished grandmother of Tracey-Anne and Johnny; Dougal (deceased), Cameron and Renee; Sarah and Rob, Ben and Brooke, Tom and Vanessa, treasured great-grandmother of Hannah, Jake, Grace, Alice, Sam, Scout, Emma, Charlie, Willow, Coco, and Milo, and loved great-great-grandmother of Madelyn. Loved eldest sister and sister-in-law of Beryl, Joan (deceased), and John (deceased) and Kaye. The family would like to thank all the staff who looked after Doreen at WesleyCare. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Doreen Blair, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, September 2, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.