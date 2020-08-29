BLAIR, Doreen Winifred:
On August 28, 2020, peacefully at WesleyCare, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie, dearly beloved mother and mother-in-law of Roger and Pam, Rennie and Jeanly, Jane and Tony Harrow, and Annette Blair, cherished grandmother of Tracey-Anne and Johnny; Dougal (deceased), Cameron and Renee; Sarah and Rob, Ben and Brooke, Tom and Vanessa, treasured great-grandmother of Hannah, Jake, Grace, Alice, Sam, Scout, Emma, Charlie, Willow, Coco, and Milo, and loved great-great-grandmother of Madelyn. Loved eldest sister and sister-in-law of Beryl, Joan (deceased), and John (deceased) and Kaye. The family would like to thank all the staff who looked after Doreen at WesleyCare. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Doreen Blair, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, September 2, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020