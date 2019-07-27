ALLISON, Doreen Margaret
(nee Adams):
Peacefully, at Ashlea Grove Rest Home, Milton, on July 24, 2019; aged 88 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer, Viv and John Field, Raewyn and the late George Potae, John and Marilyn, Gaynor and Geoff Finch, Jill and Jason, and a loved Granny and Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held on Tuesday, July 30, at 1.30pm, in St John's Anglican Church, Union Street, Milton, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Milton St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Doreen's service. Messages to 5A Duthie Street, Milton 9220.
