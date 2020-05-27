

ACKROYD, Doreen May:

27.5.1937 - 5.5.2019

In loving memory of our cherished mother. Today Mum would have celebrated her 83rd birthday if she had not passed away last year. There are no words to express how much she was and is loved and missed every day. But this verse goes close.

If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for us,

Place them in our mother's arms and tell her they're from us.

Tell her we love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy, we do it every day,

But there's an ache within our hearts that will never go away.

David and Margaret, Judith, John and Justine, Marion and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.





