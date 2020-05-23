Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Lyndahl, LTCL B.Mus.

(nee Chapple):

Died peacefully on May 18, 2020 at Summerset at Wigram, Christchurch. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Lorne, much loved mother of Troy, Roberta, Anna (Glen) and Carl (Emma), grandmother of Cooper, Evita and Hudson, and aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brother David (Catherine) and pre-deceased by her brother Peter and sister-in-law Marie, and her parents. Dora was born in Leeston, Canterbury on May 9, 1952 to Leonard James Bancroft Chapple and Delanie Joyce White. She completed her General and Obstetric Nurse training in 1972, LTCL in 1976 and B.Mus. in 2002. She was an Associate and Registered Piano Teacher of IRMTNZ from 1976 to 2010. Dora worked at Christchurch and Wellington Public Hospitals and taught piano from her homes in Wellington and Christchurch. Dora loved her family and teaching piano to young children. The family would like to thank Summerset at Wigram Care Centre for their care over the past 3 years. A private family ceremony has been held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Neurological Foundation of New Zealand at







