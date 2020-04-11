Acknowledgment

SMITH, Donna Eleanor

(nee Menlove):

Mike, Pete and Julia and our extended families wish to express our sincere thanks for the love, support and kindness we received from all our good friends and acquaintances following the sad loss of Donna. To her Show jumping family at Gore, to Kimily, St John Ambulance, the Doctor and staff at Gore Hospital a special thank you for her care. To our good friend Ross Thomson and the staff at Winton and Districts Funeral Services for the professional and caring way the funeral was arranged. A special thank you to Fr. Hamesh for Donna's spiritual care. It was so important for Donna that the Mass said for her was inclusive of all her many friends. For all the messages, emails, letters, cards of sympathy, the wonderful floral tributes, the gifts of baking, all those other contributions and of course your support on the day, thank you all.



Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers