Unexpectedly with her equestrian family at Gore on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Daughter of the late George and Mary Menlove. Loved wife of Mike. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pete and Julia. Sister and sister-in-law to Reg and Maureen (Invercargill), Matt and Bev (Garston), and Margaret and Neill (Templeton). Much admired aunty to all her nephews and nieces. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas Aquinas Church, Winton, on Friday, February 28, at 11.00am. Interment at the Garston Cemetery arriving at approx. 2.30pm. Rosary will be held at St Thomas Aquinas Church, on Thursday, February 27, at 6.00pm Messages to Mike and Donna's home.
