    - Glynne Smith
    - Rochelle Castle-Wilson
    - Lynley Smith
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 p.m.
St Thomas Aquinas Church
Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Thomas Aquinas Church
Winton
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Garston Cemetery
logoSMITH, Donna Eleanor:
Unexpectedly with her equestrian family at Gore on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Daughter of the late George and Mary Menlove. Loved wife of Mike. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pete and Julia. Sister and sister-in-law to Reg and Maureen (Invercargill), Matt and Bev (Garston), and Margaret and Neill (Templeton). Much admired aunty to all her nephews and nieces. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas Aquinas Church, Winton, on Friday, February 28, at 11.00am. Interment at the Garston Cemetery arriving at approx. 2.30pm. Rosary will be held at St Thomas Aquinas Church, on Thursday, February 27, at 6.00pm Messages to Mike and Donna's home.

Published in The Press on Feb. 27, 2020
