RUSSELL, Donna Marie:
Passed away on August 19, 2020, after a long and courageous battle. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Les and Margaret Russell, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Norman, Keith, Stephen and Yvonne, and Trish, loved aunty and great-aunty of Nathan, Linzi, and Jackson, and a loved niece of Pat.
'A beautiful person who will be sadly missed'.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Donna Russell c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Donna, donations will be greatly accepted by The Cancer Society and Nurse Maude Hospice. A private cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020