OLIVE, Donna Edina
(nee O'Meagher):
Gone to be with her Lord and saviour on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Aged 56. Donna died at her home with her loving family next to her. She is the love of Rod's life, the amazing and devoted mum to Susannah and Jemimah. Loved daughter of Bryan and Pat, loved sister of Wayne, Brett, Sean, and Deb. Loved and treasured by all her family and friends. Messages can be sent to the Olive family, c/- Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011 or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com A service for Donna will be held at a later date when restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020