MENZIES, Donna Claire
(nee Middlemiss):
On January 10, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved and precious wife of Alan, and daughter of the late Sam and Clarice Middlemiss. Much loved sister and aunty of her extended family. Messages to the Menzies family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Funeral Service to celebrate Donna's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Rd (via Gardiners Rd), on Thursday, January 16 at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 14, 2020