DIDHAM, Donna Deanna:
On July 24, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a courageous battle. Much loved wife of Mark, adored mum of Erin, loved daughter of the late David and Deanna Smart (Scotland), loved sister of David, Debra, Doreen, and Dorothy (all in Scotland), loved daughter-in-law of Bruce and Trish, loved sister-in-law of Rebecca and Baydon, Craig and Cassie, a dearly loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews, loved companion of Holly. Many thanks to all the doctors and nurses of Cancer Care, St George's Hospital and Ward 26 Christchurch Hospital, for their care of Donna. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Donna Didham, c/o PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Donna's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, August 5 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020