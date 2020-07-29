Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On July 24, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a courageous battle. Much loved wife of Mark, adored mum of Erin, loved daughter of the late David and Deanna Smart (Scotland), loved sister of David, Debra, Doreen, and Dorothy (all in Scotland), loved daughter-in-law of Bruce and Trish, loved sister-in-law of Rebecca and Baydon, Craig and Cassie, a dearly loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews, loved companion of Holly. Many thanks to all the doctors and nurses of Cancer Care, St George's Hospital and Ward 26 Christchurch Hospital, for their care of Donna. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Donna Didham, c/o PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Donna's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, August 5 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







DIDHAM, Donna Deanna:On July 24, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a courageous battle. Much loved wife of Mark, adored mum of Erin, loved daughter of the late David and Deanna Smart (Scotland), loved sister of David, Debra, Doreen, and Dorothy (all in Scotland), loved daughter-in-law of Bruce and Trish, loved sister-in-law of Rebecca and Baydon, Craig and Cassie, a dearly loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews, loved companion of Holly. Many thanks to all the doctors and nurses of Cancer Care, St George's Hospital and Ward 26 Christchurch Hospital, for their care of Donna. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Donna Didham, c/o PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Donna's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, August 5 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on July 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers