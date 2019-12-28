MacDONALD,
Donella (nee Grant):
Died Inverness, Scotland, December 17, 2019; born Fairlie, NZ, February 10, 1933. Student and teacher in the South Island in the 1950s, daughter of the late Donald and Connie Grant, sister of Ishbel Fraser (Tauranga) and the late Nan (Grace Anne) Bray, wife of the late Patrick MacDonald, mother of Connie, Donald, Colin and Ruaraidh. Dearly loved by her Scottish and NZ families. The funeral will be held in Invermoriston, Scotland, on January 6. Messages to 29A Konini Street, Christchurch 8041.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019