BROWN,
Donalda Mary (Donna):
On September 10, 2019, peacefully at George Manning Lifecare, in her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Carolyn, and Ann and Ian Crossen. A much loved Nana of Callum Crossen, and James and Stacey Brown.
R.I.P.
Messages to the family of Donna Brown C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff at George Manning Life Care and to all our great friends for their loving help and support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Order of St John would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/dmbrown1009. A Funeral Mass for Donna will be celebrated at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 56 Nicholls Road, Halswell, on Friday, September 13, at 11.00am, followed by burial in the Prebbleton Cemetery, 699 Springs Road. Rosary at the Church, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 11, 2019