Donald SMITH (1929 - 2020)
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Wilkinsons Road
Harewood
Death Notice

SMITH, Donald Gilroy:
23.09.1929 - 22.07.2020
Passed away peacefully at Ultimate Care Bishop Selwyn Lifecare Centre on July 22, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Daisy, loved father and father-in-law of Julian and Nicola, and Stephen, loved grandfather of Christopher, Caitlin, Jason, Matthew, Andrew, and Michael. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Donald Smith c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch, 8545. A Service to celebrate Don's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Tuesday, July 28, at 10.30am.


Published in The Press on July 25, 2020
