SMITH, Donald (Don) (Rev):

On August 19, 2019, at his home in Kaiapoi. Dearly loved husband and friend of Kath, beloved father of Tony, Janet, Gavin and David. Special Grandad and Great-Grandad to Abby, Sarah, Samantha and Ben; Pablo, Mathew, and Rachael, Eden and Jade, Ashlyn and Olive.

Matthew 11:28 - 30

"Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden,

and I will give you rest … For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light."

The Smith family would like to sincerely thank all the wonderful doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who cared for Don over the last 18 months. To all Don's friends who have supported us in prayer and love it has meant so much to Don and all the family.

"God bless you all"

Donations to the Fred Hollows Foundation would be appreciated and may be made online bit.ly/dsmith1908 Messages may be sent to the late Don Smith family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held in the St Bartholomews Anglican Church, Cass Street, Kaiapoi, on Thursday, August 22, at 1.30pm. private thereafter.





