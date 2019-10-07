Donald SIMPSON

Death Notice

SIMPSON,
Donald Sinclair (Don):
9.4.1934 - 4.10.2019
Peacefully in his home at Strathallan Life Care Village, surrounded by his loving family on the evening of Friday, October 4, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Bernadette and adored father of Donette, Debbie, John, Janine, Rachel, Craig and Nicola, father-in-law of the late George, Peter, Gina, Jim, Russ, Gavin, Diane and Phil. And treasured grandad of Lisette, Oliver and Phoebe; Erin, Nicholas and Alex; Annabel, Angus and Harriet; Emma, Matthew and Kate; George and Isla. And great-grandad to Edmund, Charlie and Rose, and Poppy and Louie. We will be celebrating his life with a Rosary at 7.00pm, Tuesday, October 8, at St Thomas's Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, then a Requiem Mass celebrated on Wednesday, October 9, at 11.00am, St Thomas's Church. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. Messages to 420 Wai-iti Road, Timaru.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2019
