PREECE, Donald Douglas:
Beverley, Ross, Linda and Jimmy and family wish to sincerely thank all those who offered support after the recent death of Don. To the many who sent cards, messages, provided food and made visits or phone calls our deepest gratitude. Heartfelt thanks to those who attended Don's funeral, many of whom had traveled long distances. Thanks to the members of the St Peter's congregation for their support with the service and assistance. The family is grateful for your ongoing support of Beverley as she moves forward. To the staff of Ward 23 and the ICU at CHCH hospital our thanks for the aroha and dignity provided to Don and ourselves by your amazing team. Please accept the above acknowledgement as our personal thank you!
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019