PATTEN,
Donald Edric (Don):
On Sunday, October 13, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Julie, much loved father and father-in-law of Donna and Roger, Grant and Trish, Carey and Warren, special grampy of Ben and Michaela, Matt and Courtney, Tim and Jessie, Hannah, Jess and Penny, loving great-grampy of Joe, Harriet, Zak, Ollie and Lily. Messages to the Patten family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At the family's request a private farewell has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019