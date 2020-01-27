PARLANE,
Donald William (Don):
On Thursday, January 23, 2020 peacefully at Summerset at Wigram Retirement Village, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Frances (Fran), loving father and father-in-law of Heather and Kerrie, Bruce, and the late Raymond, and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Loved brother and brother-in-law and friend of Lyndsay and Jeanette, and Glenys and John Hois, treasured uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at Summerset at Wigram for the loving care and support given to Don over the past few years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Don Parlane, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Don will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, January 28, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020