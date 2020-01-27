Donald PARLANE

Guest Book
  • "Dear Heather Kerrie & all family - sending our deepest..."
  • "Our "Loving Thoughts" Heather and Kerrie and for all of You..."
    - Shirl & Ken Frankland
  • "PARLANE, Donald William (Don): On Thursday, January 23,..."
    - Donald PARLANE
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Road
Burnside
View Map
Death Notice

PARLANE,
Donald William (Don):
On Thursday, January 23, 2020 peacefully at Summerset at Wigram Retirement Village, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Frances (Fran), loving father and father-in-law of Heather and Kerrie, Bruce, and the late Raymond, and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Loved brother and brother-in-law and friend of Lyndsay and Jeanette, and Glenys and John Hois, treasured uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at Summerset at Wigram for the loving care and support given to Don over the past few years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Don Parlane, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Don will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, January 28, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.