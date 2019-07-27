MUNRO,
Donald Robert (Bob):
Passed peacefully on July 18, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice surrounded by his loving whanau. Dearly loved husband of Karen, loved father of Jason and Liz, loved stepfather of Ema and Jacob, Natasha and Justin, Jason, and Campbell. Loved Grandad of all his Mokopuna and uncle of his nieces and nephews. Loved brother of Barry, Andy, Joan, Val, Barbara and their partners. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their wonderful care of Bob. Messages may be sent to Unit 7/55 Aldwins Road, Linwood, Christchurch. At Bob's express wish a private family gathering has been held.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019