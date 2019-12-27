MILLWARD,
Donald Kerr (Don):
On December 24, 2019. Peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village. Father of Jules and Leigh, and grandfather of his 3 grandchildren. Loving and supportive big brother of Jean Briggs and Catherine Fraei. Awesome uncle to Elizabeth, Michael, Margaret, Michelle, Rhonda, Brendon and their families. Respected member of numerous community and conservation organisations. Messages and tributes can be placed in Don's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Grateful and sincere thanks to the staff of the SCU at Bob Scott for their care and compassion. Don's funeral service will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019