McLENNAN,
Donald Stewart:
Passed away peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Nelson on May 11, 2020, in his 91st year. Very much loved husband of the late Nan, and much loved father and father-in-law of Chris McLennan and Christine Foote, Andrew, Liz and David Morgan. Much loved grandfather of Lucy and Imogen; Abby, Sandy and Holly; Alice, Hannah and Elliott, and loved great-grandfather of Oliver. No flowers by request. As per Don's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Messages to Chris at 81 Tukuka Street, Nelson South, 7010 or Andy at [email protected]
Published in The Press on May 18, 2020