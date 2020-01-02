Donald MCDONALD

  • "Loved by us all. from Wendy Mudford, Nee Budge . Napier"
Death Notice

McDONALD,
Donald Morison (Mac):
Of Mornington. On December 30, 2019, peacefully at St Andrews Home and Hospital, Dunedin; in his 92nd year. Loved husband of the late Huia, loved father and father-in-law of Alister, Janet and Craig (Wellington), and Nigel, loving grandad Mac to Kezia, and Andrew. A service to celebrate Mac's life will be held in St Andrews Home Chapel, 8 Easther Crescent, Kew, at 2.00pm, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St John Ambulance. Messages to the McDonald Family, C/- DX Box YX 15033, Dunedin 9012.

Published in The Press on Jan. 2, 2020
