  • "Our thoughts and wishes are with you in your time of grief...."
  • "My deepest sympathies to Julie, immediate and extended..."
    - Jan-Marie Tervoert
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Sandra & John McKenzie
  • "McCULLOUGH, Donald Ross: Loved son-in-law of Betty and the..."
    - Donald MCCULLOUGH
    Published in: The Press
Death Notice

McCULLOUGH,
Donald Ross:
As the result of an on farm accident at home in Mayfield on July 6, 2019 aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Julie, much loved Dad of Aaron and Hilary, Sonya and Heta, and Callum and Jody, and cherished and devoted Grandad of Olive, Alice, and Annie; Aria, Hami, and Kaia; and Conor, and Mason. The Boss of Fay, Jock, Flynn, Pa, Clyde, and Meg. Donald will be at home on Wednesday and Thursday between 2pm – 4pm for those that wish to pay their respects. Donations to the Mayfield St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: The McCullough family, 697 Hinds Gorge Road, RD 8, Ashburton. A service to celebrate Donald's life will be held at The Alpine Energy Stadium, Ferguson Drive, Temuka, on Friday, July 12, at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at the Temuka Cemetery. Refreshments will be held at the Geraldine Rugby Club Rooms.

Published in The Press from July 9 to July 10, 2019
