MACMILLAN,
Donald Alexander (Don):
920369, K.Force, of 14 Maple Grove, Mosgiel, Dunedin. On June 24, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital; aged 88 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband and soulmate of Eileen, dearly loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jennifer, Lorraine and Rob King, Greg and Rochelle (Waimate), adored and loving Grandad of Shannon, Tayne, and Kade. A service for Don will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, at 3.00pm, on Monday, June 29, followed by private cremation. Messages to the above address or on Don's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press on June 26, 2020