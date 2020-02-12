LANGRIDGE,
Donald Gordon:
On February 10, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family, 87 great years – positive and cheerful till his last day. Much loved husband of Sheila for 60 years, loving father and father-in-law of Mark and Tona, Phil and Kerry, Alyson, Steve and Merran, loving Grandfather of Max, Rachel and Luke, Zac and Eva, Thomas and Kirsty, Scott and Josh. A private family cremation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Don's life at Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Rd & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, February 27, ,2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to [email protected] Our special thanks to the staff of Bob Scott Retirement Village and Te Omanga Hospice for their wonderful care and support for Don. Donations in lieu of flowers to Te Omanga Hospice please.
Published in The Press on Feb. 12, 2020