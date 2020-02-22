JONES,
Donald Anthony (Don):
Passed away peacefully at home with his family on Thursday, February 20, 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of Gaynor, and a loved and respected father of Norman, and Pamela. A loved Poppa of Pagan, Mia, and Willow. Loved and respected brother and brother-in-law of Leigh and Trish, Mariann and Garry (Gus), and William (deceased). Loved by all his nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers donations can be made directly to The Cancer Society in memory of Don. Messages for the Jones Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Don will be held in our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Thursday, February 27, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020