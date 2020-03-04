Donald JOHNSON

Service Information
Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services
78 Brisbane Street
Christchurch, Canterbury
033655055
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
Linwood Avenue
Death Notice

JOHNSON,
Donald Allen (Don):
Passed away peacefully at his home on March 2, 2020, with Glenda by his side. A much loved son of the late Nancy and Ken, loved brother of Elizabeth and Ken. A treasured husband and soulmate of Glenda. A much loved father, father-in-law and stepfather of Donna and Dennis (Australia), Melissa and John (Christchurch), Tania and Jason (Christchurch), Anthony and Tiffany (America), Hamish and Tammy (Christchurch), Chris and partner Kirstie. Loved grandad of Sam, River, Pierce, Chase, Milan, Emily, Holly, Ruby, Larissa and James. Messages c/- the Johnson family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neonatal Unit Christchurch Women's Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Don's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Friday, March 6, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on Mar. 4, 2020
