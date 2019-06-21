JENKINS,

Donald Ernest (Don):



Don died peacefully, aged 88, at Nurse Maude Hospice on June 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. Well done good and faithful servant. Much loved husband of Rea, father and father-in-law of Craig and Raewyn Jenkins, Lynda and Daryl Peterson, Susan and Philip Sapsford, Alison and Andy Ayers, and Deane and Sarah Jenkins. Treasured grandfather of Jess, Becky and Elliott Jenkins, Sam and Joel Peterson, Sophie and Jackson Hagen, Ben, Anna, Katie and Josh Sapsford, Zac, Lucy, Samantha, Amy and Seb Ayers, and Ella, Milly and Felix Jenkins. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at Papanui Baptist Church, 144 Sawyers Arms Rd, Papanui, Christchurch, on Monday, June 24, at 2.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to World Vision NZ. Messages to Don's family, c/- PO Box 5659, Papanui, Christchurch 8542.



